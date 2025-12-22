ETV Bharat / international

China Says US Seizure Of Venezuelan Oil Tankers Violates International Law

Beijing: China on Monday condemned the US military's move to seize Venezuelan oil tankers in international waters, saying that the "arbitrary action" constitutes a serious violation of international law. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments while responding to a question on the US Coast Guard's seizure of an oil tanker on December 20, which a White House official claimed belonged to a so-called "shadow fleet."

The arbitrary seizure of foreign vessels by the United States constitutes a serious violation of international law, Lin said.

"China always opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorised by the United Nations Security Council. It also opposes any actions that violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, infringe on the sovereignty and security of other countries, or constitute acts of unilateral bullying," Lin said.

Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and China believes that the international community understands and supports Venezuela's position on safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, Lin added.