ETV Bharat / international

China Says Three Of Its Ships Crossed Strait Of Hormuz; Thanks 'Relevant Parties'

Beijing: China on Tuesday said three of its ships carrying oil supplies have passed through the Strait of Hormuz and thanked relevant parties for facilitation and coordination.

After coordination with relevant parties, three Chinese ships recently transited the Strait of Hormuz. We express appreciation for the assistance of relevant parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here without naming Iran, which is currently controlling the movement of oil shipments from the Gulf crossing the Strait.

Iran is demanding international recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby are an important route for international goods and energy trade. China calls for an immediate end to hostilities to restore peace and stability in the Gulf, Mao said.

This is the first time China, a large importer of Iranian oil for years despite US sanctions, spoke of its ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid reports that Iran is permitting the Chinese ships to cross the Strait in view of the close strategic ties.

In related development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with visiting Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the Iran situation in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is scheduled to exchange views with Dar on other international and regional issues of common concern, the Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported.