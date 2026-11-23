ETV Bharat / international

China Says Ready To Work With India To Facilitate Visa Issuance For Businessmen

Beijing: China has said it is ready to work with India to facilitate visa arrangements for business personnel from both sides, amid reports that its diplomatic missions have reduced visa issuance, including business visas, to Indian nationals.

"China issues visas for eligible foreign nationals coming to China in accordance with laws and regulations," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a written reply to questions by PTI about the reported reductions in visa issuance for Indians.

“We stand ready to work with India to facilitate visa arrangements for business personnel of both sides," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson's remarks came amid reports that Chinese diplomatic missions have reduced visa issuance to Indian nationals, including business visas.

Also, fewer Indian businessmen were reportedly given visas to attend this month’s China Import Expo in Shanghai. The annual trade fair attracts businessmen from around the world to showcase their businesses to Chinese consumers. Beijing has also stopped the service provider China Visa Application Centre from accepting visa applications, and its missions have begun handling them directly amid rising demand for Chinese visas, especially business visas.

The visa process between the two countries improved after India began issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals in July last year after a gap of five years, amid efforts to repair bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The resumption of the visas was regarded as a significant move as the two countries started the normalisation process after a freeze in bilateral ties. With liberalised visa processes, the two countries launched direct air services connecting several cities, including Beijing-New Delhi.