ETV Bharat / international

China Says ‘New Points Of Consensus’ Reached In Trade Talks With US Amid West Asia Conflict

Beijing: China on Thursday said “new points of consensus” have been reached in its current trade talks with the US ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Beijing, which was postponed due to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

China and the US have agreed to continue making good use of their economic and trade consultation mechanism to strengthen dialogue and communication, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry’s spokesperson, He Yongqian, while responding to a question on the recent China-US economic and trade talks in Paris, said both sides engaged in candid, in-depth and constructive consultations on issues of mutual interest, including tariff arrangements, promoting bilateral trade and investment, and maintaining the existing consensus from earlier consultations.

"Some new points of consensus were reached, and both sides agreed to maintain consultations," He said at a media briefing here.

The two parties also agreed to explore the establishment of working mechanisms to expand economic and trade cooperation, continue to make good use of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, and expand practical cooperation to advance the sustained and steady growth of bilateral economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.

The talks were held between the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Paris ahead of Trump’s planned visit to Beijing later this month.