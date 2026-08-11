ETV Bharat / international

China Says India's Move To Identify 27 Places In Arunachal With Standard Names Is 'Illegal, Null and Void'

Beijing: China on Monday termed India's move to identify 27 places and features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names on the official Indian map as "illegal, null and void".

"China does not recognise the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' illegally set up by India," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in response to a question about India's recent announcement.

"India's move of attempting to replace names long been used by China with its so-called 'standard names' is illegal, null and void," he said in a reply posted on the Foreign Ministry's official website. "Still less will it change the fact that the Zangnan region belongs to China,” he said.

China calls Tibet Xizang and Arunachal Pradesh Zangnan. With China repeatedly renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, India last week formally identified 27 places and features in the state by their standard names on the official Indian map.