China Says Assessing Impact Of US Supreme Court Ruling On Trump's Tariffs

Beijing: China on Monday said it is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the US Supreme Court's ruling against global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under an emergency powers law.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it has noted the Supreme Court’s decision declaring illegal the US government’s imposition of tariffs on trading partners under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and is evaluating its relevant content and implications.

Beijing’s reaction came ahead of Trump's planned visit to China from March 31 to April 2 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Sunday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he did not expect the ruling to impact Washington's talks with China.

"The purpose of this meeting with President Xi is not to fight about trade. It's to maintain stability, make sure that the Chinese are holding up their end of our deal and buying American agricultural products and Boeings and other things," Greer told ABC news.

"I don't see this really affecting that meeting," he added. Under an interim deal, the US has reduced tariffs on Chinese goods to 30 per cent, while China responded by cutting duties on US products to 10 per cent.