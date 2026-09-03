ETV Bharat / international

China Sacks 4 Top Professors, Launches Sweeping Crackdown Against Academic Misconduct

Beijing: Four prominent Chinese academics have lost their posts, and more than 40 researchers at universities and hospitals are facing investigations as China has launched its largest-ever public crackdown on academic misconduct.

On August 26, the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) published details of 31 new misconduct cases at universities and hospitals across China, involving more than 40 researchers, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

The NSFC announcement came nearly two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a crackdown on academic misconduct.

Four prominent academics lost their posts at leading universities after Student Geng, a high-profile blogger and PhD dropout, publicly identified them in April and flagged their research for alleged misconduct, the report said.

All of the four academics had been recognised by the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, an honour that frequently serves as a stepping stone to admission to China's top science and engineering academies, it said.