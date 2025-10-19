ETV Bharat / international

China's Ruling Communist Party Meets To Map Out Plans For The Next 5 Years

Hong Kong: One of China’s most important meetings begins Monday, as leader Xi Jinping and other ruling Communist Party elites gather in Beijing to map out the goals for the next five years. The closed-door gathering — known as the fourth plenum — is expected to last four days and will discuss and put the final touches on China’s next five-year plan, a blueprint for 2026-2030.

The leaders are meeting at a time of heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and just ahead of a possible meeting between Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump during a regional summit later this month.

Here is what to know about the meeting:

What the fourth plenum is and why it matters

The fourth plenum refers to the fourth plenary session, out of typically a total of seven sessions during the five-year term of the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee. Xi and about 370 members of the central committee are expected to attend. The gathering also may coincide with personnel changes. Since it's held behind closed doors, details may come days or weeks later.

Such gatherings are meant to help unite officials and the public behind the party's agenda. The full five-year plan for 2026-2030 and specifics will likely not be released until the annual session of the National People's Congress is held in March. But there is little reason to expect a radical shift away from the format and messaging style of previous five-year plans, Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank, said in an interview.

What to expect in China’s next 'five-year plan'

The world’s second-largest economy is forecast to expand by 4.8% this year, according to the World Bank, a figure close to China’s official target of about 5% growth. China faces challenges from the trade war that has intensified since Trump took office, but also from chronic domestic problems that are dragging on growth.

Longstanding efforts to boost consumer spending and investment by businesses and to curb excess capacity in many industries top the list of economic priorities. But Xi also will likely highlight China's push to become the global leader in many technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

China’s pursuit of technological “self-sufficiency,” weaning its industries of their reliance on advanced computer chips from the U.S., has sped up as Trump tightens American export control measures and raises tariffs. That could result in more spending on advanced technology, said Ning Zhang, a senior China economist at UBS.