ETV Bharat / international

China Ready To Properly Handle Sensitive Issues With India: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Beijing: China is ready to properly handle sensitive issues with India and work to consolidate the positive momentum in bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

During his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings in Manila, Wang said China stands ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in areas including economy and trade, media, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

He said China is ready to properly handle sensitive issues between the two countries.

Calling on both countries to keep the well-being of humanity in mind, Wang said China and India should demonstrate the responsibility expected of major countries, consolidate the positive momentum in bilateral relations, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs.