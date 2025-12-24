ETV Bharat / international

China Probably Seeks To Capitalise On De-Escalated Tension Along Line Of Actual Control With India: US Report

Washington: China probably seeks to capitalise on the de-escalation of tension along the Line of Actual Control with India to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties, according to a report by the US Department of War. In its annual report to Congress on Tuesday on ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2025’, the department said that in October 2024, Indian leadership announced an agreement with China.

The agreement was to disengage from remaining standoff sites along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), two days before a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The Xi-Modi meeting marked the onset of monthly high-level engagements between the two countries, where parties discussed border management and next steps for the bilateral relationship, including direct flights, visa facilitation, and the exchange of academics and journalists, it said.

"China probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension along the LAC to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties; however, India probably remains sceptical of China’s actions and motives. Continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship,” the report said.

In the last few months, India and China have initiated a series of measures to normalise their relations after ending the over four-year military face-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in October last year. In July, India resumed granting tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

India and China have, in recent months, agreed on several people-centric steps to reset their ties. These include agreement to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resumption of direct flights, commemoration of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation.

The direct flights between the two countries resumed in October. In August, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi agreed to deepen bilateral ties to combat pressing challenges and work towards a "fair" solution to the festering border issue.

According to the Department of War report, China's National Strategy is to achieve “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049. In this vision, a rejuvenated China would have raised its “influence, appeal, and power to shape events to a new level,” and it would field a “world-class” military that can “fight and win” and “resolutely safeguard” the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.