ETV Bharat / international

Xi Orders All-out Rescue, Relief Efforts After Mudslide Hits China-Nepal Border

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after a mudslide struck villages at the China-Nepal border area in Tibet causing heavy casualties.

A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People’s Armed Police have been sent to the mudslide-hit border port to assist with emergency response operations. China’s Tibet Autonomous Region shares a roughly 1,400-km border with Nepal.

The mudslide struck near Gyirong Port on Wednesday. Drone footage showed some buildings at the port buried by debris, Chinese official media reported. State-run Global Times reported that the local government was dispatching personnel to the disaster-hit area, where communications had been cut off.