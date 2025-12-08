ETV Bharat / international

China Positive On Putin’s India Visit; Calls For Stronger Trilateral Cooperation

Beijing: China on Monday reacted positively to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, framing the three countries as an important part of the Global South and said sound trilateral ties are conducive to regional and global peace and stability, besides their own national interests.

“China, Russia and India are emerging economies and important members of the Global South,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here, reacting for the first time to Putin’s high-profile visit to New Delhi last week and his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Guo said that the three countries maintaining sound relations are not only in line with their own interests but also conducive to regional and global peace, security, stability and prosperity. Putin's visit was watched here closely, considering Beijing’s close and strong ties with Moscow.

Responding to a question about Putin’s comments about New Delhi and Beijing ahead of his visit, Guo said that China stands ready to work with Russia and India to continue promoting the development of bilateral relations.

In an interview ahead of his visit, Putin had said, “India and China are our closest friends - we treasure that relationship deeply." On India-China relations -- currently on a path of normalisation after the Eastern Ladakh confrontation which resulted in a freeze in ties from 2020 until last year -- Guo said China wants to promote sustained and strong ties with New Delhi with a long-term perspective.