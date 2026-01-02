ETV Bharat / international

China Military Drills Near Taiwan 'Unnecessarily' Raise Tensions: US

This frame grab from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command undated handout video footage released on December 30, 2025 via AFPTV shows rockets being fired into water in an undisclosed location. ( AFP )

Washington: Chinese war games around Taiwan "unnecessarily" spiked tensions in the region, the US State Department said Thursday, calling on Beijing to "cease its military pressure."

"China's military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily. We urge Beijing to exercise restraint, cease its military pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Beijing launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels on Monday and Tuesday to encircle Taiwan, saying the drills simulated a blockade of the self-ruled island's main ports.

Taipei condemned the exercises as "highly provocative." China claims that democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has refused to rule out using force to annex it."The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including by force or coercion," Pigott said.

China again defended the drills as "legitimate" on Friday, and warned countries to "stop stirring up trouble on the Taiwan Strait issue." "We urge relevant countries and institutions to strictly abide by the one-China principle," a Chinese defence ministry spokesman said in a statement responding to calls for restraint, including from the United States.