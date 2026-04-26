ETV Bharat / international

China Launches Pakistani Satellite

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing ( AP )

Beijing: China launched a Pakistani satellite from its Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China's Shanxi Province on Saturday night. The satellite named PRSC-EO3 was lifted off at 8:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-6 carrier rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the fourth Pakistani satellite launched by China since last year. China launched three Pakistani satellites last year. China has been launching satellites for Pakistan in the last few years, broadening its all-weather alliance with Pakistan into the space arena.