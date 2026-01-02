ETV Bharat / international

China Launches New 'Upgraded' Missile Destroyer

Beijing: The Chinese navy has commissioned a new "upgraded" missile destroyer as it's expanding its fleet at a breakneck speed to catch up with the US naval strength. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has commissioned a new Type 052D guided missile destroyer named Loudi, which features upgraded radar, weapon and network systems, official media here reported on Friday.

Zhang Shengwei, a crew member of the Loudi, was quoted by state-run Global Times as saying that the new-type warship adopts a new system and architecture, giving it enhanced combat capabilities in air defence, sea attack and task force command.

The Loudi can not only conduct long-range assault and strike missions against its targets, but also defend friendly ships in defensive missions, Zhang said. Observers say the new ship's addition highlights the feverish pitch at which the Chinese navy is expanding its fleet, adding a ship a month.