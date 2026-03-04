ETV Bharat / international

China Kicks Off Its Annual Political Season Amid US-Iran War, Military Purges, Economic Challenges

Beijing: China on Wednesday commenced its annual parliament season amid international turmoil over the US-Iran war, massive purges of the military by President Xi Jinping and major plans to develop new productive forces like AI to revitalise the slowing-down economy.

Xi, 72, who is into his unprecedented third term in office with little indication of any organised political challenge from within the ruling Communist Party and the powerful military, attended the opening session of the national advisory body - the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), comprising over 2500 civil society, party, and military officials.

The opening session marks the beginning of a fortnight-long annual political season in China during which the leadership appears in public and takes part in internal debates.

Xi’s presence was regarded as significant as he appeared for the first time along with party officials of all ranks besides PLA members and sat through the proceedings after the recent massive purges of the Chinese military. On Thursday, the National People's Congress (NPC) will open its session with Premier Li Qiang reading his government work report, an important annual document highlighting the government's achievements and policy priorities.

He is also expected to announce the defence budget, which last year amounted to USD 250 billion, as the Chinese military has scaled up modernisation of its army, navy, air force and missiles to catch up with the US military in the next few years.

While the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) flexed its muscles, often showcasing its modernisation, the massive purges carried out by Xi, accusing senior-most generals of corruption, indiscipline and inefficiency, have dented its image and influence.

Last month, two senior Chinese military officials, including the highest-ranking PLA official Gen Zhang Youxia, were placed under probe for serious violations of the ruling Communist Party's discipline and laws and corruption, sending shockwaves among the ranks of the military.

Gen Zhang is the first-ranking Vice Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the Chinese military headed by Xi.