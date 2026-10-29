ETV Bharat / international

China's Key Party Meeting Expels Record 33 Officials, Bolsters Xi’s Anti-graft Campaign Ahead Of Possible Fourth Term

President Xi Jinping speaks at the fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing, Oct 29 (PTI) A key meeting of China’s ruling Communist Party on Thursday confirmed the expulsion of 33 senior officials, reinforcing President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive ahead of next year’s party congress, which is expected to endorse his fourth five-year term.

The fifth plenum, which was attended by 279 Central Committee members, concluded its four-day conclave here. This is the first time in Xi's 14 years of leadership that plenum attendance fell below 300.

It promoted General Zhang Shengmin to the Political Bureau, its top decision-making body. He is a key player and Xi's associate in the recent anti-corruption campaign that has cut deep into the military’s top leadership.

Last year, Gen Zhang was promoted to vice-chair of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the top commanding body headed by Xi.

Gen Zhang was the military’s anti-corruption chief from 2018 until July this year, and is the top enforcer of Beijing’s fight against corruption in the People’s Liberation Army.

The anti-corruption drive left the seven-member CMC with only two men: Xi and Zhang himself.

The meeting, which set the stage for next year's Congress that would bring about leadership changes at all levels, expelled a record 33 members, including former top generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli.

Unlike recent plenums that focused on reforms to halt the economy's slowdown, the just-concluded meeting concentrated on the discipline work of the party, reinforcing the anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi since 2012, which helped him consolidate his hold on power.

Sixteen of the 33 members expelled are from the military, according to an official communique, which marked the end of the four-day closed-door gathering held at a hotel in Beijing.

The campaign has now become "an effort to consolidate and maintain authority", says Chong Ja Ian, a non-resident scholar with Carnegie China.

"In this case, the campaign will continue and expand depending on how secure Xi feels rather than any real issue with corruption," Chong told BBC.

In its statement, the party said it has "squarely confronted the grim reality that party leadership had at times weakened or hollowed out" and that it will continue to "enforce strict party self-governance, including turning the knife inwards to... curb disorder".

The latest expulsions bring the total number of members removed under Xi's third term to a record 51, up from 35 and five in his first and second terms respectively.