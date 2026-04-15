ETV Bharat / international

China Is Happy That I Am Opening Strait Of Hormuz: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that China is very happy that he is 'permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz'. He claimed that China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran, as reports circulate that Beijing has considered transferring arms.

Trump wrote in a social media post that China is “very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz.” He said, “They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.” He seemed to suggest the two are linked.

The president had told an interviewer on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had denied sending weapons to Iran.