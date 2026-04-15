China Is Happy That I Am Opening Strait Of Hormuz: Trump
In the coming days, Trump is scheduled to visit China and meet China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that China is very happy that he is 'permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz'. He claimed that China has agreed not to provide weapons to Iran, as reports circulate that Beijing has considered transferring arms.
Trump wrote in a social media post that China is “very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz.” He said, “They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.” He seemed to suggest the two are linked.
The president had told an interviewer on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had denied sending weapons to Iran.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokespersons have repeatedly denied in recent days that the country is providing any form of military support to Iran.
China has long supported Iran’s ballistic missile program and backed it with dual-use industrial components that can be used for missile production, according to the US government.
Earlier, Trump, in a Fox News interview, said that Xi Jinping issued the denial in a written response letter to Trump, after the U.S. president wrote to him following reports that surfaced about China supplying Iran with weapons for the war.
“I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that. And he wrote me a letter saying that, essentially, he’s not doing that,” Trump said. Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Beijing in early May. (with agency inputs)
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