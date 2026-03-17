ETV Bharat / international

China, Iran Deepen Ties Amid Middle East Tensions, Says US Report

New Delhi: As tensions rise in the Middle East, a new report from the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlights the growing partnership between China and Iran.

According to the report, this relationship has become a key part of an informal “Axis of Autocracy,” a group that also includes Russia and North Korea. These countries are working together more closely to challenge U.S. influence around the world and to promote their own style of government, which favours authoritarian rule over democratic norms.

China has become Iran’s main economic supporter, buying about 90 percent of the oil that Iran sells abroad. Just in 2025, this trade gave Tehran around USD 31.2 billion—making up nearly half of Iran’s government budget and helping fund its military activities in the region. To get around international restrictions, China and Iran use an elaborate network of old tankers and front companies—many based in Hong Kong—to move money and carry out transactions that would otherwise be blocked.