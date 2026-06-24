China Ready To Implement Leaders' Consensus, Properly Handle Sensitive Issues: Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets PM Modi, emphasises building trust and proper handling of sensitive issues
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China is ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and properly handle sensitive issues.
Wang, who travelled to New Delhi to attend the BRICS NSAs' conference, made the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.
Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.— Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) June 24, 2026
Wang said China and India, as the two largest developing countries and… pic.twitter.com/pAuMqkBANK
The minister said that besides implementing the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, China is ready to work with India to continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, and properly handle sensitive issues, the news agency reported.
He said China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of China-India relations, and jointly advance their respective modernisation processes.
Wang also said China will continue to support India in fulfilling its responsibilities as BRICS's rotating chair this year and work with New Delhi to promote solid progress of the 10-member bloc. China will work with India to promote solid progress in BRICS cooperation, he said.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Indonesia joining in 2025.
As the two largest developing countries and important members of the Global South, China and India should play an exemplary role in promoting solidarity and self-reliance among Global South countries, Wang said.
India and China rolled out a series of measures over the last over one year to rebuild their relationship after it witnessed a major downturn following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the subsequent military face-off that lasted for over four years.
Elaborating on Wang's attendance at the BRICS NSAs' meeting in New Delhi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here on Wednesday that it is high time for BRICS nations to deepen dialogue and cooperation on security matters, including traditional and non-traditional security threats.
Amid profound and complex shifts in the international landscape, BRICS countries should shoulder BRICS responsibilities to uphold the international order, draw on BRICS consensus to resolve security problems, take BRICS actions to tackle global challenges, and leverage BRICS wisdom to improve governance in emerging sectors, Guo quoted Wang as saying at the forum.
Guo said that as China will take over the rotating BRICS chairmanship in 2027, the Chinese side looks forward to working with all BRICS partners to earnestly implement the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four global initiatives, pursuing prosperity through development, safeguarding stability through security, boosting mutual trust through civil exchanges, and striving for justice through sound governance.
BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.
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