ETV Bharat / international

China Ready To Implement Leaders' Consensus, Properly Handle Sensitive Issues: Wang Yi

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China is ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and properly handle sensitive issues.

Wang, who travelled to New Delhi to attend the BRICS NSAs' conference, made the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The minister said that besides implementing the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, China is ready to work with India to continuously enhance trust and dispel doubts, and properly handle sensitive issues, the news agency reported.

He said China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain the positive momentum of China-India relations, and jointly advance their respective modernisation processes.

Wang also said China will continue to support India in fulfilling its responsibilities as BRICS's rotating chair this year and work with New Delhi to promote solid progress of the 10-member bloc. China will work with India to promote solid progress in BRICS cooperation, he said.