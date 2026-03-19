ETV Bharat / international

China Does Not Plan To Invade Taiwan In 2027: US Intel Report

Washington: China does not currently plan to invade Taiwan in 2027 but seeks to take control of the self-ruled island without force, said an annual US intelligence report, which drew ire from Beijing on Thursday. China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize the island, stepping up military pressure and drills in recent years.

The intelligence community "assesses that Chinese leaders do not currently plan to execute an invasion of Taiwan in 2027, nor do they have a fixed timeline for achieving unification," said its Annual Threat Assessment report on Wednesday.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded Thursday that "the Taiwan issue is China's internal affair" and urged the United States to "speak and act cautiously" on island.

"The US should... correct their understanding of China, and stop hyping up the China threat theory," he told a press conference, in response to a question about the report.

Last year US officials at the Department of Defense had flagged 2027 as a possible timeline for an attack. But the intelligence community has now offered a more measured analysis of the situation.