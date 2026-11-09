ETV Bharat / international

China Dismisses A Spy Plot Claim Involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang As Smear Campaign

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Bangkok: China denied on Monday there was a spy plot attempt to ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling the spying allegations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

Huang has acknowledged to the Nvidia board that he had been intimate with a business executive who U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing, according to The New York Times.

"The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Also on Monday, Nvidia shares dropped roughly 5% in pre-market trading.

The chips company CEO is at the center of a controversy over whether he drove sales of advanced computer chips to China, in spite of U.S. tech restrictions aimed at limiting China's ability to access these advanced technologies. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft.

Nvidia said on Sunday that the company would launch an investigation into the case. Huang did not name the person in the extramarital affair.

China had previously denied the New York Times report that said Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang, who ran a company that faced claims of smuggling advanced chips into China, and that she was a spy for Beijing.