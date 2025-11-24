ETV Bharat / international

China Denounces Japan's Plans To Deploy Missiles In Island Close To Taiwan As 'Extremely Dangerous'

Beijing: The rift between China and Japan over Taiwan on Monday deepened further with Beijing terming Tokyo's plans to deploy missiles in an island close to Taiwan as "extremely dangerous" development, stoking military confrontation in the region.

Japan's deployment of offensive weapons on the southwestern islands close to the Taiwan region is a deliberate move to create regional tensions and provoke military confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here.

When viewed together with the erroneous remarks on the Taiwan question recently made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, this development is "extremely dangerous" and must arouse high vigilance from neighbouring countries and the international community, Mao said.

She was responding to a question on Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi’s remarks about the deployment of surface-to-air missiles on an island near Taiwan, which China claims as part of it.

Japanese right-wing forces are making every effort to break free from the constraints of the Peace Constitution, going ever further down the path of militarism and dragging Japan and the entire region toward disaster, Mao said.

Visiting a military base at the Japanese island of Yonaguni close to Taiwan on Sunday, Koizumi told the media that "the deployment can help lower the chance of an armed attack on our country.

"The view that it will heighten regional tensions is not accurate,” he said. Yonaguni Island lies about 110 kms from Taiwan. Japan plans to deploy a unit equipped with the Type-03 medium-range surface-to-air missile, which is capable of intercepting aircraft and ballistic missiles, Japan’s Kyodo News reported.