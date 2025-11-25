ETV Bharat / international

China Denies Allegation Of Harassment Of Indian Woman At Shanghai Airport

Beijing: China on Tuesday refuted allegations that an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was harassed at Shanghai airport, saying the actions taken by the Chinese immigration officials were as per laws and regulations.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed that her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising ordeal after immigration personnel declared her passport "invalid" solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

Asked for her response to the ordeal Thongdok was subjected to, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment as alleged by her. The airline also provided a place to rest, drink and food for the person concerned, Mao said.

"We learnt that China's border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned," Mao said. She also reiterated China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan or South Tibet.

"Zangnan is China's territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India,” she said.