China Cuts Its US Debt Holdings To A 17-Year Low, Shifts Reserves To Gold

Beijing: China has reduced its US Treasury holdings to a 17-year low as part of the continued diversification of its forex reserves towards gold and overseas equity investments amid unsettling ties with Washington. China's holdings of US treasuries fell to USD 682.6 billion in November last year, down from USD 688.7 billion in October, the lowest since 2008, according to data released by the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday.

Beijing’s move to trim its US holdings came as the foreign ownership of the US debt hit a record high, with Japan and the UK scaling up their holdings, according to the data. Japan’s holdings rose by USD 2.6 billion to USD 1.2 trillion, while the UK’s pool rose by USD 10.6 billion to USD 888.5 billion.

China holds the world’s largest forex reserves totalling USD 3.3579 trillion at the end of December 2025, according to the official media reports here. Observers say the reduction of US holdings by China is part of its continued efforts to adjust its strategic reserve allocations towards other assets, such as gold, non-US currencies and overseas equity investments.

"The decrease in China's holdings of the US treasuries is a result of increased optimisation and diversification of holdings of foreign assets seen in recent years, which helps strengthen the overall safety and stability of the portfolio," Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told state-run Global Times.