ETV Bharat / international

China Can Block Citizens From Leaving The Country Over National Security Or Tech Export Violations

BEIJING: New border control rules taking effect in China on Tuesday could ban citizens from leaving the country if they engage in illegal activity that endangers national or industrial security.

The rules, part of a broader overhaul of border regulations, reflect in part heightened government concern about the export of technology at a time of growing competition with the U.S. in artificial intelligence and other emerging areas. The opening clause of the regulation says it was drawn up to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests.

A citizen engaging in illegal or criminal activity overseas that endangers national security could be prohibited from leaving China again for six months to three years from the date of their return. Similarly, a citizen who violates technology export or import regulations could be banned from leaving if the action endangers industrial or technological security, the regulation says.

The regulations also allow the authorities to refrain from notifying the individuals concerned if doing so could affect national security or the investigation of a criminal case.

Experts expressed concerns that the regulations may give officials substantial discretion to determine which activities and individuals fall under their authority, given the broad use of terms such as “national interests” and “technology security.”

“Given how broadly national security is defined nowadays, one could easily find themselves subject to bans without even these basic procedural protections promised in the text,” said Mark Jia, a law professor at Georgetown University.