China Calls On Pakistan, Afghanistan To Reach Lasting Truce

China maintains close ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism, conducting periodic meetings to iron out differences.

China Calls On Pakistan, Afghanistan To Reach Lasting Truce
Armed Taliban security personnel operating an anti-aircraft gun watch the sky for Pakistani airstrikes during ongoing clashes between Taliban security personnel and Pakistani border forces in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province on October 15,2025. (AFP)
By PTI

Published : October 17, 2025 at 1:46 AM IST

Beijing: China on Thursday welcomed the 48-hour ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan after heavy fighting and called on both countries to reach a comprehensive and lasting truce to resolve their differences.

“We noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan decided to implement a temporary ceasefire and will seek a solution through constructive dialogue, which serves the common interests of the two sides and helps keep the region peaceful and stable. China welcomes and supports the effort,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing.

China supports the two countries in staying "cool-headed and exercising restraint", realising a full and lasting ceasefire, properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, he said.

The two countries should return to the track of political settlement, maintaining peace and stability in both countries and the wider region, he said, adding that China will play a constructive role for the improvement of their relations.

China maintains close ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism, conducting periodic meetings to iron out differences over Islamabad’s repeated allegations against Kabul of hosting Pakistan’s militant groups, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army.

The Afghan Taliban firmly reject the allegations of harbouring Pakistani militants and blames Pakistan army’s aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, for the escalation of the conflict.

PAKISTAN TALIBAN WAR
CHINA FOR PAK AFGHANISTAN TRUCE

