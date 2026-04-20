ETV Bharat / international

China Calls Hormuz International Waterway; Xi Presses For Reopening

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for normal passage of ships, as Beijing described it as an "international waterway" amid assertions by Iran that it has an inalienable right over it.

“The Strait of Hormuz should maintain normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community,” Xi told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call.

This is the first statement by the Chinese leader on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, followed by the US blockade of Iranian ports in their current conflict.

The closure of the Strait has resulted in acute energy shortages across the world, especially in Asia, and China, which is a major importer of Iranian oil, is increasingly concerned about the prolongation of the US-Israel-Iran war.

China supports regional countries in building a common home of good-neighbourliness, development, security and cooperation, holding their future in their own hands, and promoting lasting peace and security in the region, Xi said.

His comments were significant as China achieved a “major diplomatic success” in West Asia, bringing arch-rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia together in March 2023. As a result, the two countries restored diplomatic relations.

But the US-Iran conflict has changed all that with Iran attacking Saudi Arabia and other regional countries, besides closing the Strait of Hormuz to counter the US war against it.