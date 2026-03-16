ETV Bharat / international

China Calls For Pak-Afghan Direct Talks As Fighting Escalates

Beijing: China on Monday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to hold direct talks to end their armed conflict, as fighting between the two neighbours continued.

China hopes both sides will remain calm and exercise restraint, hold face-to-face talks as soon as possible, achieve a ceasefire at an early date, and resolve their differences through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, replying to a question on Beijing's mediation efforts.

Clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated in the last few days. Late last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held telephonic talks with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, urging them to work out a ceasefire and end hostilities.

According to Afghan media reports, Muttaqi, in his talks with Wang, emphasised Afghanistan’s legitimate right to defend its people and territorial integrity and denied Islamabad's allegations of hosting Pakistani militant groups.

Pakistan on Sunday said its security forces hit terrorist positions and military targets in Afghanistan's Kandahar province in overnight strikes. Media reports said Pakistani air strikes targeted the complex in which Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada resided in Kandahar.