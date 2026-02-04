ETV Bharat / international

China Calls For ‘jointly’ Keeping Rare-earth Supply Chains Stable Ahead Of Trump's Key Meet

Beijing: China, which holds a vice-like grip over the critical minerals, on Wednesday called for “jointly” keeping the supply chains stable and secure ahead of US President Donald Trump’s key meeting in Washington to discuss steps to bypass Beijing’s chokehold over the rare earths.

All sides have a responsibility to play a constructive role to maintain stability and security of global critical mineral industrial and supply chains, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, striking a measured tone on the meeting, set to be attended by officials of 50 countries, including India. The meeting is convened by the Trump administration to rebuild the supply chains to reduce dependency on China.

“On the proposal between the EU and the US, let me stress that China maintains that countries need to follow the principles of market economy and international economic and trade rules, step up communication and dialogue, jointly keep the industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded, and advance the steady growth of the world economy”, he said.

The meeting is seen as a joint global response to stiff restrictions imposed last year by China, which accounts for about 70 per cent of global rare earth mining and nearly 90 per cent of their processing.