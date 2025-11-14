ETV Bharat / international

China Begins Sea Trials Of EMALS-Fitted Amphibious Assault Ship

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLANS Sichuan, sets sail from the port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in Shanghai on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: China on Friday began the sea trial of Sichuan, a large amphibious assault ship fitted with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) to operate fighter planes, helicopters and drones, according to the Chinese Navy.

The launch follows the commissioning of the country's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, by Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month. The aircraft carrier is stated to be the most modern warship equipped with EMALS, which is used only by the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

The first hull of Sichuan, China's Type 076 amphibious assault ship, set off from a port of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai and sailed toward the relevant sea area for its maiden sea trial, an official statement by the Chinese Navy said.

According to official media reports, Sichuan is the first amphibious ship in the world fitted with EMALS, which uses electromagnetic linear motors and operates with electricity, unlike traditional steam catapults. EMALS can accelerate an aircraft's landing and take-off smoothly and quickly on the aircraft carrier deck.

As a new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tonnes, featuring a dual-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck.

It adopts electromagnetic catapult and arrestment technologies, and can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, amphibious equipment and other assets, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) News reported. The sea trial will mainly test and verify the reliability and stability of Sichuan's power, electrical and other systems.