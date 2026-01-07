ETV Bharat / international

China Bans Exports To Japan Of Dual-Use Goods That Could Enhance Tokyo's Military Power

Beijing: China on Tuesday banned exports of dual-use goods that can serve military purposes to Japan, a move that comes at time of heightened tensions between the two countries over Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing claims as its sovereign territory.

The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement that exports of such items, which can serve both civilian and military purposes, to Japanese military users and all other end-users that could help enhance Japanese military power are prohibited.

Any individual or organization that violates the rule by transferring or providing these made-in-China products to Japanese groups and people would face legal consequences, regardless of where they are from, it said. The notice did not identify or describe specific items, but some exports — particularly in the technology sector such as drones and navigation systems — could be adapted for military use.

Masaaki Kanai, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's head of Asia Oceanian affairs, “strongly protested” to Chinese deputy consul Shi Yong, according to a statement from the Japanese ministry. Kanai said a measure exclusively targeting Japan that deviates from international practice is unacceptable and demanded it be retracted. Relations between Japan and China worsened late last year after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan.