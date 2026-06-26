ETV Bharat / international

China Backs Bangladesh's New Government: Xi Tells PM Rahman

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a meeting with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China Friday, June 26, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met the visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and offered Beijing's support for the new government in Dhaka. On the final day of his five-day visit, Rahman met Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi told Rahman that China supports Bangladesh's new government in its smooth administration and stands ready to carry out high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Dhaka.

Xi said China is willing to map out key cooperation with Bangladesh and tap into the potential for collaboration in green and low-carbon development, digital economy, information technology, artificial intelligence and other fields, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.