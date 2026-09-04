China Arrests 52 Singaporeans Over Pyramid Scheme Activities
A pyramid scheme is a business in which participants make money by recruiting new members, rather than through the sale of legitimate products
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Singapore: Chinese authorities have arrested and detained 52 Singaporeans over their alleged involvement in pyramid scheme-related activities, in what could be the largest detention of the city-state’s citizens abroad to date, officials said on Friday.
The 52 Singaporeans were detained as part of a wider law enforcement operation in southern China’s Guangxi province targeting suspected pyramid scheme-related activities and offences, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a joint statement.
A pyramid scheme is a business model in which participants make money primarily by recruiting new members, rather than through the sale of legitimate products or services to consumers. Chinese authorities are continuing their investigations, The Straits Times reported, adding that the SPF has contacted its Chinese counterparts to seek more information.
Singapore's Embassy in Beijing and Consulate-General in Guangzhou have made three visits to all 52 detainees to check on their well-being and provide consular assistance, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann said.
Sim, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, told local media that she had met the family members of most of the detainees.
MFA and SPF did not provide further details about the case or the status of the investigations. It was also not immediately clear whether Chinese or other foreign nationals were detained in the operation.
“I would like to emphasise that the Singapore Government does not interfere in the judicial process and investigations of other countries, just as we expect foreign governments to respect our laws and legal process,” The Straits Times quoted Sim as saying.
Under Chinese law, people suspected of criminal activity can generally be detained for up to 37 days before prosecutors decide whether to approve their arrest. Investigations and evidence collection can subsequently take several months before prosecutors review a case for possible trial, according to The Straits Times.
The arrests come amid a nationwide crackdown in China against pyramid selling. Between 2021 and 2025, Chinese authorities investigated more than 200,000 cases involving pyramid schemes and direct-selling violations, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.
Under Chinese criminal law, organising or leading pyramid scheme activities is an offence. Serious cases, including schemes involving at least 120 participants or funds exceeding 2.5 million yuan (about USD 372,000), can attract a fine and at least five years' imprisonment.
Guangxi has also been associated with the so-called “1040 Sunshine Project”, a pyramid scheme that has operated under various names, including “chain operation” and “capital operation”, according to media reports.
The scheme typically lures recruits through friends, relatives, job offers, tourism or romantic relationships and requires them to pay an upfront fee, according to reports cited by The Straits Times.
Participants are then encouraged to recruit others with promises of large financial returns. In some cases, recruits are isolated in rented accommodation and subjected to group activities and lectures promoting the scheme.
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