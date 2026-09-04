ETV Bharat / international

China Arrests 52 Singaporeans Over Pyramid Scheme Activities

Singapore: Chinese authorities have arrested and detained 52 Singaporeans over their alleged involvement in pyramid scheme-related activities, in what could be the largest detention of the city-state’s citizens abroad to date, officials said on Friday.

The 52 Singaporeans were detained as part of a wider law enforcement operation in southern China’s Guangxi province targeting suspected pyramid scheme-related activities and offences, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a joint statement.

A pyramid scheme is a business model in which participants make money primarily by recruiting new members, rather than through the sale of legitimate products or services to consumers. Chinese authorities are continuing their investigations, The Straits Times reported, adding that the SPF has contacted its Chinese counterparts to seek more information.

Singapore's Embassy in Beijing and Consulate-General in Guangzhou have made three visits to all 52 detainees to check on their well-being and provide consular assistance, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann said.

Sim, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, told local media that she had met the family members of most of the detainees.

MFA and SPF did not provide further details about the case or the status of the investigations. It was also not immediately clear whether Chinese or other foreign nationals were detained in the operation.

“I would like to emphasise that the Singapore Government does not interfere in the judicial process and investigations of other countries, just as we expect foreign governments to respect our laws and legal process,” The Straits Times quoted Sim as saying.