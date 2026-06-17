China Appreciates Pakistan's Role In US-Iran Deal Mediation
Pakistan's foreign minister Dar, lauded China’s consistent support for Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy between Iran and the US.
By PTI
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:24 AM IST
Islamabad: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan’s role in mediation between the US and Iran. He held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.
The two leaders welcomed the understandings reached in the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding, describing the consensus as an important step towards promoting sustainable peace and stability in the region.
Wang “commended Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic outreach and robust mediation efforts, which helped create conducive conditions for sustained engagement between Iran and the United States”.
The statement added that the Chinese foreign minister “appreciated Pakistan for making a vital contribution to advancing international peace and stability”. Dar, who is also the foreign minister, lauded China’s consistent support for Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy between Iran and the US.
He also acknowledged China’s important contributions in the restoration of regional peace and stability, especially President Xi Jinping’s Four-Point Proposal and the Pakistan-China Five-Point Initiative.
Both leaders underscored the importance of implementing the understandings reached between the parties and maintaining continued engagement for the peaceful settlement of all outstanding issues. They noted the importance of opening the Strait of Hormuz for the global economy, energy security, and international trade.
The two sides also discussed the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and agreed to continue with robust follow-up and implementation of its outcomes. Dar emphasised the importance of working together for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0 and further strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation.
Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on key bilateral and regional matters of common interest, according to the statement.
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