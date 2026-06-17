ETV Bharat / international

China Appreciates Pakistan's Role In US-Iran Deal Mediation

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing ( AP )

Islamabad: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan’s role in mediation between the US and Iran. He held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The two leaders welcomed the understandings reached in the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding, describing the consensus as an important step towards promoting sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Wang “commended Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic outreach and robust mediation efforts, which helped create conducive conditions for sustained engagement between Iran and the United States”.

The statement added that the Chinese foreign minister “appreciated Pakistan for making a vital contribution to advancing international peace and stability”. Dar, who is also the foreign minister, lauded China’s consistent support for Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy between Iran and the US.

He also acknowledged China’s important contributions in the restoration of regional peace and stability, especially President Xi Jinping’s Four-Point Proposal and the Pakistan-China Five-Point Initiative.