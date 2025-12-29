ETV Bharat / international

China Announces Military Drills Around Taiwan This Week

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), front row second from left, poses with other military officers after promoting to generals, back row, from left, Yang Zhibin of the Eastern Theater Command and Han Shengyan commander of Central Theater Command in Beijing on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: China said Monday it is conducting "major" military exercises around Taiwan, with live firing activities to be conducted Tuesday across five zones in waters and airspace near the self-governed island claimed by Beijing.

"Starting from December 29, the PLA Eastern Theater Command is dispatching its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force troops to conduct joint military drills code-named 'Justice Mission 2025'," said a statement from Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the force, using an acronym for China's military. A separate statement with a map showed five large zones surrounding the island where "live firing activities will be organised" from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday (0000 to 1000 GMT Tuesday).

"For the sake of safety, any irrelevant vessel or aircraft is advised not to enter the afore-mentioned waters and airspace," the statement said. The large-scale show of force comes after weeks of tensions between China and Japan, started by comments suggesting Tokyo's potential support for Taiwan in the event of a future armed conflict.