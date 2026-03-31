ETV Bharat / international

China, Pak Propose Peace Plan For West Asia, Call For 'Immediate' End To Hostilities

Beijing: China and Pakistan on Tuesday put forward a five-point peace proposal to end the West Asia war, including a call for safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The peace proposal was put forward after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on the Iran situation with visiting Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Dar arrived here to brief Wang about his recent talks with the foreign ministers of Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to promote talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

After Dar-Wang talks, the two countries put forward five proposals on restoring peace and stability in the Gulf region and West Asia, as well as safe passage through the Strait.

The proposals included the immediate cessation of hostilities, initiation of peace talks as soon as possible, ensuring the safety of non-military targets and safety of navigation, and safeguarding the primacy of the UN Charter.

The Strait of Hormuz, together with its adjacent waters, is an important global shipping route for goods and energy, a joint statement issued after their talks said.