ETV Bharat / international

China-Pakistan Agree To 'Unswervingly Safeguard' Bilateral Ties

Islamabad: Pakistan and China agreed to “unswervingly safeguard" and develop their bilateral relations by working closely to build a shared future, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement came at the end of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official visit to China from May 23-26 at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang. The two sides signed a number of cooperation documents in various fields during Sharif's visit.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang separately met Pakistan’s Prime Minister, and the two sides reached a new broad consensus on further deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Sharif also attended the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and paid a successful visit to Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

“Throughout the 75 years of diplomatic relations, this friendship has remained rock solid no matter how the international and regional situations evolved, and the two countries have always trusted, respected and supported each other and stood by each other in times of difficulties and challenges,” the statement stated.

China and Pakistan agreed to move faster to build an even closer “China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era”, which will set an example for the endeavour to build a community with a shared future that connects China and its neighbouring countries, it added.

Both sides are determined to “deepen mutual trust, practical cooperation, defence and security cooperation, and keep close coordination on international and regional issues,” it stated.

Pakistan reaffirmed its strong commitment to the one-China principle, saying that it firmly supports all efforts by China to achieve national reunification and resolutely opposes any form of "Taiwan independence."

China reiterated its unwavering support for Pakistan in defending its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and firmly supports Pakistan's efforts to safeguard its national security, stability, development and prosperity.