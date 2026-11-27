ETV Bharat / international

China And Other US Trading Partners Hit Back At Trump's New Tariff Plans

Aerial view of new vehicles waiting for shipment to overseas markets in a port in Lianyungang in eastern China's Jiangsu province, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. ( AP )

Hong Kong: China, Japan and other U.S. trading partners protested planned tariff hikes by the Trump administration and hit back Thursday at allegations they have excess manufacturing capacity.

The new tariffs, which are likely to take effect early next year, were announced Wednesday. They are intended to help reinstate tariffs for most of the economies after the Supreme Court ruling in February struck down most of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs implemented last year.

The new import duties followed a monthslong Section 301 probe. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he determined that practices of the 14 economies relating to excess capacity and production in manufacturing are “unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce.”

China, one of the biggest trading partners of the U.S., is facing a 20% tariff. It slammed the notion of “overcapacity” as a “false premise.” The tariffs could double to 40% if the U.S. finds China not engaging adequately.

“China opposes its use as a pretext for political maneuvering,” Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press briefing. “Tariff wars and trade wars serve no one’s interests.” Beijing will take “necessary measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests,” he added.

The U.S. and China have extended by two months a trade truce that’s set to expire on Jan. 10, 2027. The two countries also have agreed on tariff cuts on reciprocal lists of non-sensitive products worth about $60 billion in total.

Japan faces new U.S. tariffs of up to 15%. The Japanese government said it protested to Washington. “Japan does not have any nonmarket policies or practices, or structural excess production capacity in the first place,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a regular news conference Thursday.

“It is regrettable that the United States announced the proposed measures targeting Japan, and we have conveyed our position to the U.S. side.” Singapore, due to be hit by an up to 20% tariff rate, said it was “very disappointed” with the U.S. proposal. “Singapore’s economic policies do not protect our domestic market or subsidize manufacturing for export,” its Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.