China And India Are 'Good Neighbours, Friends And Partners': President Xi

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday described India and China as "good neighbours, friends and partners", saying that achieving "dragon and elephant dancing together" is the right choice for both countries.

Greeting his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu, on the 77th Republic Day, President Xi said that India-China relations have continued to improve and develop, aligning with the fundamental interests of both countries and their people, and are of great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity.

Xi emphasised that China has always believed that being good neighbours, friends and partners who help each other succeed, and achieving the "dragon and the elephant dancing together," is the right choice for both China and India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He expressed hope that both sides will adhere to the important consensus that China and India are "partners for cooperation and opportunities for development," strengthen strategic communication, expand exchanges and cooperation, address each other's concerns, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-India relations.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xinhua reported. Relations between the two countries, which came to a standstill since 2020 after the Eastern Ladakh standoff, began improving following two summits between PM Modi and President Xi.