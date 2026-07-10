ETV Bharat / international

China Achieves First Controlled Recovery Of Reusable Rocket Booster After Spacex

Beijing: China on Friday achieved its first controlled recovery of an orbital-class reusable rocket booster after the maiden launch of its Long March-10B carrier rocket, marking a major milestone in the country's reusable space technology.

The achievement comes over a decade after US-based SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, became the first company to successfully recover an orbital-class rocket booster in December 2015.

Friday's mission marked China's first successful controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage and represented a major breakthrough in the country's reusable rocket technology, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. A controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage involves safely returning a rocket booster to Earth for reuse after it delivers its payload.

Last December, two other Chinese reusable rockets attempted SpaceX-style vertical landings using grid fins and landing legs, but both attempts ended in failure, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The Long March-10B carrier rocket was launched from south China's Hainan Province and successfully placed its payload into the designated orbit, Xinhua reported.