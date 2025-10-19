ETV Bharat / international

China Accuses US Of Cyberattack On National Time Center

FILE - Attendees walk past an electronic display showing recent cyberattacks in China at the China Internet Security Conference in Beijing on Sept. 12, 2017. ( AP )

Beijing: China on Sunday accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out cyberattacks on its national time center following an investigation, saying any damage to related facilities could have disrupted network communications, financial systems and power supply.

The Ministry of State Security alleged in a WeChat post that the U.S. agency had exploited vulnerabilities in the messaging services of a foreign mobile phone brand to steal sensitive information from devices of the National Time Service Centre's staff in 2022. It did not specify the brand.

The U.S. agency also used 42 types of “special cyberattack weapons” to target the centre's multiple internal network systems and attempted to infiltrate a key timing system between 2023 and 2024, it said. It said it had evidence, but did not provide it in the post.