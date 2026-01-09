ETV Bharat / international

Children With Father's Identity Unknown Can Now Acquire Nepali Citizenship In Mother's Name

Kathmandu: A legal provision has come into force that allows children whose father’s identity is unknown to obtain Nepali citizenship through their mother’s name, officials said on Thursday.

The provision was implemented following the government's approval to the Nepal Citizenship (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2082 BS (Bikram Samvat) through a cabinet meeting and published in the Nepal Gazette. “With this, the concerned provisions of the Nepal Citizenship Act, 2006 have been formally enforced,” the officials said.

The Nepal Citizenship (Second Amendment) Act, 2082 was certified by the President on October 22, 2025 to facilitate citizenship for children born to Nepali mothers. The Citizenship Rules, 2006 were revised for the fourth time to operationalise the amended law.

The amended rules were earlier approved by the Cabinet on December 25 and published in the Gazette on January 4, after which the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular for all 77 District Administration Offices, officials said.