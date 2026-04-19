ETV Bharat / international

8 Children Dead After A Mass Shooting In Louisiana, Police Say

SHREVEPORT: A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children in domestic-related shootings at different homes early Sunday, said Shreveport police chief Wayne Smith.

The victims ranged in age from one to about 14 years old, Smith said. A total of 10 people were shot.

The gunman later died after a chase with officers who fired at the suspect, Smith said.

The suspect stole a car while leaving the scene of the shootings and was followed by police, according to Smith.