ETV Bharat / international

Chennai-Born Architect Of Trump’s AI Policies To Step Down From White House Post

Washington: Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan, the architect of US President Donald Trump’s policies on artificial intelligence, is stepping down from his role as senior policy adviser at the White House.

The 42-year-old, who has had stints at Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter, made the announcement of leaving his role as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence in a post on X on Saturday.

“I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later),” Krishnan said.

Krishnan was an architect of the Trump administration’s “AI Action Plan”, which provided a blueprint to roll back regulation of the emerging technology and promote the build-out of data centres across the country. He also was among Trump’s tech advisers who crafted an executive order limiting states’ ability to regulate AI.

“It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the American people and how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to do so. First and foremost, it has been an honour to serve under President Donald Trump. Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race,” Krishnan said.

Krishnan’s close ally at the White House, David Sacks, said it has been one of the great privileges to work so closely with him over the past 18 months.

“Your skills are genuinely unique: a rare combination of deep technical fluency in AI, sharp policy instincts, exceptional strategic thinking, and true diplomatic talent,” Sacks, Co-Chair, President’s Council of Advisers on Science & Technology, said on X.