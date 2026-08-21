Charter Plane With 8 Onboard Crashes In Western Alaska; Search And Rescue Op Launched
The plane had taken off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon while approaching Cape Newenham, Alaska region's NTSB chief said.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST
New Delhi: A charter plane carrying eight people crashed near a remote radar site in western Alaska on Thursday, a federal official said.
Two pilots and six passengers were on board, reported AP, quoting Clint Johnson, chief of the Alaska region of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The official, however, did not immediately provide information about their condition.
The plane had taken off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon while approaching Cape Newenham, Johnson said.
He stressed that the information available so far is preliminary.
The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it has launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a report of an "aircraft incident" near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site.
The centre said more information would be released as it became available. It did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.
This is a breaking story. Details are awaited.