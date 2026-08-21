ETV Bharat / international

Charter Plane With 8 Onboard Crashes In Western Alaska; Search And Rescue Op Launched

New Delhi: A charter plane carrying eight people crashed near a remote radar site in western Alaska on Thursday, a federal official said.

Two pilots and six passengers were on board, reported AP, quoting Clint Johnson, chief of the Alaska region of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The official, however, did not immediately provide information about their condition.

The plane had taken off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon while approaching Cape Newenham, Johnson said.

He stressed that the information available so far is preliminary.