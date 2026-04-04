ETV Bharat / international

Chad In Focus As India Recasts Africa Policy Around Mineral Security

New Delhi: As the West Asian conflict triggered by the US-Israel strike on Iran sends shockwaves through global energy and supply chains, India is quietly widening its strategic footprint in Africa.

What appears at first glance as humanitarian outreach - shipments of rice and relief supplies to Burkina Faso, Malawi, and Mozambique - is unfolding alongside a deeper push to secure access to the continent’s vast reserves of critical minerals essential for energy transition, defence manufacturing, and high-technology supply chains.

The convergence of aid, trade diplomacy, and mineral strategy was on display at the India-Africa Trade Conference 2026 held in Bengaluru Friday, where the spotlight fell notably on the African nation of Chad as a new gateway for Indian investments. Reports cited Ildjima Badda Mallot, Ambassador of Chad to India, as highlighting her country’s growing openness to foreign investment and its potential to serve as a bridge for Indian enterprises seeking expansion across Africa.

Organisers of the conference said investors are exploring opportunities in Chad’s pharmaceuticals and education sectors, pointing to rising demand for infrastructure and essential services. They also underscored sustained bilateral engagement, noting an earlier visit by Chad’s President arranged by the India Africa Trade Council and a recent education MoU signed between the India SCO Trade Council and the Government of Chad.

“The India-Africa Trade Conference 2026 catalysed impactful partnerships, promoted cross-border investments, and positioned Chad as a strategic gateway for Indian enterprises seeking to expand across Africa,” a statement issued by the organisers reads. The emphasis on Chad during the Bengaluru trade meet signals how India is identifying new entry points into Africa’s mineral geography.

Chad sits at the crossroads of North, West, and Central Africa, bordering Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Niger, and Nigeria. This makes it a logistical bridge between multiple mineral belts across the Sahel and Central Africa. Chad is believed to hold reserves of gold, uranium, rare earth prospects, and industrial minerals. Much of this remains underexplored compared to West African mining hubs, offering first-mover advantage to Indian firms.

File photo of a man exploring a cave in Bachikele Guelta, Ennedi-Est, Chad (AFP)

Chad also has oil and gas reserves which are already under exploration.

It is worth mentioning here that, in a move aimed at reshaping Africa’s extractive landscape, Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals at the African Union (AU), held a high-level meeting with Djividi Boukar Dibeing, Vice President of the Economic and Financial Commission of the National Assembly of Chad in January this year.

Discussions centred on the swift ratification of the statute establishing the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC). As the parliamentary body tasked with reviewing international economic instruments, the commission conveyed its readiness to advance the legislative process. Both sides emphasised that aligning the statute with continental objectives is essential to reinforcing AU integration priorities.

The Commissioner highlighted the AMDC’s role as a key platform for harmonising mineral policies and strengthening institutional coordination among member states. Engaging Chad’s legislature, she noted, helps position the AMDC not merely as a legal framework but as a practical mechanism to promote regional value chains and responsible management of critical mineral resources.

Chad’s position in this effort is particularly significant. As an early signatory with an expanding extractive profile – from hydrocarbons to promising reserves of uranium, antimony and rare earth elements - the country is seen as well placed to drive momentum for ratification, according to a post on the AU website.