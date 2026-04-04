Chad In Focus As India Recasts Africa Policy Around Mineral Security
Aid, trade, and minerals intersect in India’s Africa outreach, with Chad gaining prominence as a strategic hub for future-ready supply chains.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
New Delhi: As the West Asian conflict triggered by the US-Israel strike on Iran sends shockwaves through global energy and supply chains, India is quietly widening its strategic footprint in Africa.
What appears at first glance as humanitarian outreach - shipments of rice and relief supplies to Burkina Faso, Malawi, and Mozambique - is unfolding alongside a deeper push to secure access to the continent’s vast reserves of critical minerals essential for energy transition, defence manufacturing, and high-technology supply chains.
The convergence of aid, trade diplomacy, and mineral strategy was on display at the India-Africa Trade Conference 2026 held in Bengaluru Friday, where the spotlight fell notably on the African nation of Chad as a new gateway for Indian investments. Reports cited Ildjima Badda Mallot, Ambassador of Chad to India, as highlighting her country’s growing openness to foreign investment and its potential to serve as a bridge for Indian enterprises seeking expansion across Africa.
Organisers of the conference said investors are exploring opportunities in Chad’s pharmaceuticals and education sectors, pointing to rising demand for infrastructure and essential services. They also underscored sustained bilateral engagement, noting an earlier visit by Chad’s President arranged by the India Africa Trade Council and a recent education MoU signed between the India SCO Trade Council and the Government of Chad.
“The India-Africa Trade Conference 2026 catalysed impactful partnerships, promoted cross-border investments, and positioned Chad as a strategic gateway for Indian enterprises seeking to expand across Africa,” a statement issued by the organisers reads. The emphasis on Chad during the Bengaluru trade meet signals how India is identifying new entry points into Africa’s mineral geography.
Chad sits at the crossroads of North, West, and Central Africa, bordering Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Niger, and Nigeria. This makes it a logistical bridge between multiple mineral belts across the Sahel and Central Africa. Chad is believed to hold reserves of gold, uranium, rare earth prospects, and industrial minerals. Much of this remains underexplored compared to West African mining hubs, offering first-mover advantage to Indian firms.
Chad also has oil and gas reserves which are already under exploration.
It is worth mentioning here that, in a move aimed at reshaping Africa’s extractive landscape, Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals at the African Union (AU), held a high-level meeting with Djividi Boukar Dibeing, Vice President of the Economic and Financial Commission of the National Assembly of Chad in January this year.
Discussions centred on the swift ratification of the statute establishing the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC). As the parliamentary body tasked with reviewing international economic instruments, the commission conveyed its readiness to advance the legislative process. Both sides emphasised that aligning the statute with continental objectives is essential to reinforcing AU integration priorities.
The Commissioner highlighted the AMDC’s role as a key platform for harmonising mineral policies and strengthening institutional coordination among member states. Engaging Chad’s legislature, she noted, helps position the AMDC not merely as a legal framework but as a practical mechanism to promote regional value chains and responsible management of critical mineral resources.
Chad’s position in this effort is particularly significant. As an early signatory with an expanding extractive profile – from hydrocarbons to promising reserves of uranium, antimony and rare earth elements - the country is seen as well placed to drive momentum for ratification, according to a post on the AU website.
By fostering parliamentary ownership, the AU’s department seeks to align the AMDC’s goals with the continent’s long-term development blueprints, ensuring that mineral governance in Chad and the wider Sahel supports industrialisation, structural transformation and economic self-reliance.
Meanwhile, bilateral relations between India and Chad remain cordial. High level contacts and cooperation between the two countries have picked up since 2011 with several bilateral visits and high-level interactions. India’s first resident ambassador to the Republic of Chad joined the mission in N’Djamena on May 1, 2023. Earlier, the High Commission of India in Abuja, Nigeria, was concurrently accredited to Chad.
Chad is a member of TEAM-9 Initiative (Techno-Economic Approach for African Movement) comprising eight West and Central African countries seeking to benefit in technical and economic spheres through cooperation with India. There is considerable untapped potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in hydrocarbons, mining, agriculture, health and infrastructure sectors.
India’s direct bilateral trade with Chad has surged from a small base during the past few years, but remains much below the potential. During 2018-19, India’s bilateral trade with Chad was $513.59 million. The increase in the import of crude oil was the main reason for the significant increase in bilateral trade. After a sharp decline during COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral trade has started growing gradually since 2022-23.
Unlike countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, or Ghana, where Chinese and Western firms have entrenched positions, Chad offers relatively less crowded strategic space for India to establish long-term stakes. Chad has been seeking to reduce overdependence on traditional European partners, particularly France, and is open to Asian investment models that combine infrastructure, training, and industrial cooperation.
Engagement with Chad allows India to expand into Francophone Africa, where it has historically had a smaller footprint compared to Anglophone East Africa.
According to Samir Bhattacharya, Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, unlike many other African countries, Chad has a stable government and India could do well to boost its partnership with that country.
“India can play a good role as a bridge between the Sahel and Western powers,” Bhattacharya told ETV Bharat. “Chad is also home to the Janjaweed ethnic group which has an important stake in the Sudan civil war. By engaging with Chad, India can help in resolving the Sudan crisis and also increase its influence in the Horn of Africa.” He said that most West African countries are going against the West.
“So, India can be an ideal partner,” Bhattacharya said. “Chad sees India as an emerging power but the partnership between the two countries can be seen as south-south cooperation.” He further stated that India can build a critical mineral partnership with Chad, not just in terms of extraction but also in exploration.
“Food security and pharmaceuticals should also be on the table,” he added.
India’s recent Africa engagements are not isolated humanitarian gestures or trade outreach events. They represent the early stages of a long-term strategic mineral diplomacy, where food aid builds goodwill, trade forums open policy doors, investments follow in mining, logistics, and processing, and supply chains are secured outside traditional chokepoints.
Chad, in this framework, is less a destination and more a continental gateway for India’s next phase of Africa strategy – one driven by critical minerals, resilient supply chains, and geopolitical foresight.
Also Read
17 Chadian Soldiers And 96 Rebels Killed In Boko Haram Attack, Army Says