Chabahar Port Retains Strategic Value For India Despite US Sanctions And Airstrikes
India still in talks on Chabahar even as port targeted by US
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s desire to push ahead with the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port despite years of US sanctions underscores the strategic value New Delhi attaches to the project.
But whether India is able to move forward on the port project remains to be seen amid US sanctions and now air strikes on the port.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is consulting relevant stakeholders on the way forward after the sanctions period.
“That (US sanctions on Chabahar Port) waiver got over some time back,” Jaiswal said during a routine media briefing here on Friday.
“Post that, we have been in discussion with relevant stakeholders as to how to take this particular issue forward.”
Jaiswal’s remarks come even as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday shared an image showing a port tower collapsing following an air strike. While he did not identify the location, the Associated Press reported that the structure appeared to be at Iran’s Chabahar Port. Iranian state media also acknowledged that the port had been struck in three separate rounds of attacks.
However, Jaiswal said that there was no damage caused to the India-financed Shahid Beheshti Terminal itself.
For India, Chabahar is far more than a port. It is a strategic gateway to Eurasia, a cornerstone of its connectivity strategy, and a symbol of its strategic autonomy.
US sanctions have impacted the project’s progress by complicating financing, logistics and commercial operations.
After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, Chabahar received a special exemption because of its role in supporting Afghanistan’s economy. That exemption was later renewed periodically. The most recent six-month waiver granted to India in October 2025 expired on April 26 this year.
This meant that the specific US legal protection that had shielded India’s port operations from sanctions penalties lapsed.
Until that date, Indian entities involved in operating and developing Chabahar Port could function under a recognised exemption.
After April 26, they faced the possibility of being subject to provisions of US sanctions laws if Washington chose to enforce them strictly.
In a sign of how this impacted India, there was no allocation for the Chabahar Port in India’s Union Budget this year, underscoring the difficulties in move ahead with the port project.
To avoid penalties, India has prepaid its $120 million investment and, according to reports, is exploring the temporary transfer of its operational stake in the Shahid Beheshti Terminal to a local Iranian company.
India’s involvement in Chabahar dates back to 2003, when New Delhi and Tehran agreed to jointly develop the port on Iran's southeastern coast.
The project gained momentum in May 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed the Trilateral Transit and Transport Agreement.
India committed to developing the Shahid Beheshti Terminal and improving road and rail connectivity to Afghanistan.
However, the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 dramatically changed the project’s trajectory.
After withdrawing from the JCPOA, the administration of President Donald Trump reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran under its “maximum pressure” campaign. The sanctions targeted Iran’s banking sector, shipping industry port operations, energy exports, insurance services, foreign investment, and international financial transactions involving Iran.
Although the waiver technically existed, several practical problems emerged. International banks became reluctant to process payments linked to Iran.
Even transactions covered by exemptions faced delays because banks feared inadvertently violating US sanctions.
Shipping companies struggled to obtain insurance for vessels operating in Iranian waters. Without insurance, commercial operators were reluctant to use the port.
Private companies avoided investment due to the risk of secondary US sanctions, which could affect their access to the American market.
Importing cranes, machinery and specialised port equipment became more difficult because many suppliers withdrew from Iranian projects.
As a result, progress slowed despite the formal waiver.
Following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the strategic rationale for the US exemption weakened. The exemption had largely been justified on the grounds of supporting Afghanistan’s internationally recognised government and economic development.
At the same time, India’s strategic interest in Chabahar remained intact. The port continued to provide humanitarian access to Afghanistan, connectivity to Central Asia, a route bypassing Pakistan and integration with the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
In May 2024, India signed a 10-year contract through India Ports Global Limited to operate and develop the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar.
Soon after, US officials reiterated that any entity engaging in business with Iran should be aware of the potential risk of sanctions under existing US laws. While Washington did not announce new Chabahar-specific sanctions, the statement created uncertainty among investors and financial institutions about the project’s future.
India has consistently maintained that Chabahar is a commercial and connectivity project, not a geopolitical challenge to any country.
New Delhi argues that the port supports regional economic integration, facilitates humanitarian assistance, enhances trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, and contributes to regional stability.
India has also stressed that Chabahar complements international efforts to improve regional connectivity.
Pakistan has consistently denied India overland transit access to Afghanistan. Chabahar enables Indian cargo to reach Afghanistan without using Pakistani territory.
The port provides India with access to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. These countries possess substantial reserves of hydrocarbons, uranium and critical minerals.
Chabahar lies roughly 170 km from Gwadar Port, which China has developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A successful Chabahar project offers India a strategic alternative in the Arabian Sea.
The port is a key maritime node in the INSTC, linking India with Iran, the Caucasus, Russia and Europe. It has the potential to shorten transit times and reduce freight costs compared with traditional shipping routes through the Suez Canal.
Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, said that Chabahar is important for India.
“We cannot reach Central Asia via Pakistan and on top of it, there is the CPEC,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat.
“The CPEC is like an iron wall for India to not to be able to go into Central Asia. If we do not have access through Chabahar into the heartland of Central Asia, India will lose the entire Central Asia for trade of course and also for any geo-political relevance..”
He said that India suddenly giving up all its stakes in the official entity in Chabahar some months back was one step backward.
Regarding Jaiswal’s remarks that India is in discussion with relevant stakeholders in the project, Sachdev stated: “Essentially, it means that we are in talks with Iran, we are in talks with the United States. These are the two actors in this whole drama.”