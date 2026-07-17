ETV Bharat / international

Chabahar Port Retains Strategic Value For India Despite US Sanctions And Airstrikes

New Delhi: India’s desire to push ahead with the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port despite years of US sanctions underscores the strategic value New Delhi attaches to the project.

But whether India is able to move forward on the port project remains to be seen amid US sanctions and now air strikes on the port.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is consulting relevant stakeholders on the way forward after the sanctions period.

“That (US sanctions on Chabahar Port) waiver got over some time back,” Jaiswal said during a routine media briefing here on Friday.

“Post that, we have been in discussion with relevant stakeholders as to how to take this particular issue forward.”

Jaiswal’s remarks come even as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday shared an image showing a port tower collapsing following an air strike. While he did not identify the location, the Associated Press reported that the structure appeared to be at Iran’s Chabahar Port. Iranian state media also acknowledged that the port had been struck in three separate rounds of attacks.

However, Jaiswal said that there was no damage caused to the India-financed Shahid Beheshti Terminal itself.

For India, Chabahar is far more than a port. It is a strategic gateway to Eurasia, a cornerstone of its connectivity strategy, and a symbol of its strategic autonomy.

US sanctions have impacted the project’s progress by complicating financing, logistics and commercial operations.

After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, Chabahar received a special exemption because of its role in supporting Afghanistan’s economy. That exemption was later renewed periodically. The most recent six-month waiver granted to India in October 2025 expired on April 26 this year.

This meant that the specific US legal protection that had shielded India’s port operations from sanctions penalties lapsed.

Until that date, Indian entities involved in operating and developing Chabahar Port could function under a recognised exemption.

After April 26, they faced the possibility of being subject to provisions of US sanctions laws if Washington chose to enforce them strictly.

In a sign of how this impacted India, there was no allocation for the Chabahar Port in India’s Union Budget this year, underscoring the difficulties in move ahead with the port project.

To avoid penalties, India has prepaid its $120 million investment and, according to reports, is exploring the temporary transfer of its operational stake in the Shahid Beheshti Terminal to a local Iranian company.

India’s involvement in Chabahar dates back to 2003, when New Delhi and Tehran agreed to jointly develop the port on Iran's southeastern coast.

The project gained momentum in May 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed the Trilateral Transit and Transport Agreement.

India committed to developing the Shahid Beheshti Terminal and improving road and rail connectivity to Afghanistan.

However, the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 dramatically changed the project’s trajectory.

After withdrawing from the JCPOA, the administration of President Donald Trump reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran under its “maximum pressure” campaign. The sanctions targeted Iran’s banking sector, shipping industry port operations, energy exports, insurance services, foreign investment, and international financial transactions involving Iran.

Although the waiver technically existed, several practical problems emerged. International banks became reluctant to process payments linked to Iran.