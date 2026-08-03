ETV Bharat / international

Ceuta Grapples With Aftermath of Border Surge After Most Migrants Leave Spanish Territory

A Ceuta resident sits at a bus station as migrants who crossed into Spain are escorted by Spanish soldiers toward the Spanish-Moroccan border, for their return to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. ( AP )

Ceuta: Ceuta over the weekend no longer looked like a city on edge, but residents were still rattled by the events of the week. Most of the 60,000 migrants who swam, scrambled and later charged into the tiny Spanish exclave in North Africa this week had walked back to Morocco by Sunday, but some stayed on in the hills surrounding the city.

Spanish authorities continued searching for bodies in the waters near the stretch of urban beach that tens of thousand of migrants had breached days earlier. Shops in Ceuta reopened, and the usual blend of residents and tourists in the city of 84,000 was filling the open-air terraces, restaurants and cafes.

At least 72 migrants died, including some who drowned and others who were killed in a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier, Spanish authorities said Sunday.

Morocco reported 11 deaths on its side of the border, but it wasn’t immediately clear if these were in addition to those reported by Spain. The kingdom's authorities blamed misinformation and human traffickers for the breach, adding that they were investigating the events.

But the city that prides itself on being home to four cultures was still grappling with the aftermath of the border surge, with locals disagreeing on what caused it and who exactly is to blame.

“It's not the young men's fault,” said Mohamad Abdelkader Driss, 44, a waiter at a fish restaurant in town. “If you open the border, of course everyone comes in, but the young men aren't to blame. The authorities are responsible.”

Some migrants who returned to Morocco described a border that was effectively open and said authorities did little as they watched thousands of people cross.

The unauthorized arrivals on Thursday and Friday of 50,000 to 60,000, mostly young men, swelled Ceuta's population by more than half. Abdelkader lamented what happened, but said that those who breached the border behaved relatively well. “It could have been much worse,” he said.

Far-right politicians call for remaining migrants to be expelled