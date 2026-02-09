ETV Bharat / international

Centre-Left Candidate Seguro Wins Portugal's Presidency

Lisbon: Centre-left candidate Antonio Jose Seguro scored a convincing win over far-right rival Andre Ventura in Portugal's presidential election on Sunday, with the run-off vote held after days of devastating storms. The result was quickly welcomed by European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

With more than 99 percent of the ballots counted, Seguro had won 66.8 percent of the vote to Ventura's 33.2 percent. That means the 63-year-old Socialist candidate will, as expected, succeed the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa as president. The election campaign had been upended by two weeks of storms and fierce gales that killed at least seven people and caused an estimated four billion euros ($4.7 billion) in damage.

The storm disruption forced around 20 of the worst-hit constituencies to postpone the vote by a week, but it went ahead for nearly all the 11 million eligible voters in Portugal and abroad. "The winners tonight are the Portuguese people and democracy," the president-elect said, pledging to be a leader for "all Portuguese".

Ventura conceded defeat while noting that his party had achieved the "best result in its history." "We lead the right in Portugal and we will soon govern this country," he told supporters. EU chief von der Leyen said Portugal had demonstrated its support for "shared European values" remains "strong". Macron welcomed the result, saying he hoped to reinforce ties between the two countries.

Storm-hit campaign

Far-right Ventura, 43, had criticised the government's response to fierce weather and sought in vain to have the entire election postponed. Ventura is the first extreme-right candidate to make it through to a run-off vote in Portugal. Seguro is a veteran political operator and former Socialist party leader, having begun his career in the party's youth wing.

In 2014, he lost an internal power struggle, and was pushed out as secretary general of the party by future prime minister Antonio Costa, who is now president of the European Council. Despite being out of the public eye for the past decade, he never renounced his belief in a "modern and moderate left".